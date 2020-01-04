Landec’s (LNDC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. Landec has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $292.37 million, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,167.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 3,800 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $40,622.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at $270,478.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 36,900 shares of company stock worth $371,696 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

