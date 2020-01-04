AT&T (NYSE:T) Receives Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

AT&T (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Tigress Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $285.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 207,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 730,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,549,000 after acquiring an additional 38,516 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $1,135,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $6,146,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

