AT&T (NYSE:T) Receives Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

AT&T (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Tigress Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.
Shares of NYSE:T opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $285.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 207,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 730,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,549,000 after acquiring an additional 38,516 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $1,135,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $6,146,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.
