Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $355.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $356.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.81.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock opened at $443.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of -77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.93 and its 200-day moving average is $278.47. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $454.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $158,561.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,681 shares of company stock worth $32,976,113. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Tesla by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,242 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,643 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.