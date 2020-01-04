Dynavax Technologies’ (DVAX) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DVAX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $12.42.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 399.60% and a negative net margin of 519.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 624.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 78.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 988,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 433,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 30.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

