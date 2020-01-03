Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.33

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.33 and last traded at $70.33, with a volume of 3405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average of $67.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1393 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

