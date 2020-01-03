Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.33

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.33 and last traded at $70.33, with a volume of 3405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.70.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average of $67.16.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1393 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
