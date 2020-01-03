Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.29

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$31.29 and last traded at C$31.24, with a volume of 34364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.71.

D.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71.

In related news, Director Michael Cooper bought 89,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.80 per share, with a total value of C$2,759,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,479,302 shares in the company, valued at C$353,591,199.86. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$902,400.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,297,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$97,551,648.49. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 769,164 shares of company stock worth $23,330,021.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

