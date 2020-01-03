COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.80

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 24119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

CMRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. COSTAMARE INC/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.02%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 13.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after buying an additional 271,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,733,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 124,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 329.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 635,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 656,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

