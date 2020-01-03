Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Shares Up 16.7%

Shares of Braveheart Resources Inc (CVE:BHT) shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 1,393,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,598% from the average session volume of 51,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile (CVE:BHT)

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals in primarily in British Colombia, Canada. The company explores for silver and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Big Strike project, including the Alpine mine property covering an area of 10,141 hectares of land package located in the West Kootenay mining district of British Columbia.

