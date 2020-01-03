Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOOGL. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,420.33.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,369.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,711. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,331.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1,228.39. The company has a market cap of $944.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,022.37 and a 1 year high of $1,368.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2,010.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,397,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 37.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,145,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,402,449,000 after acquiring an additional 302,354 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 928,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,987,000 after acquiring an additional 224,932 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after acquiring an additional 219,447 shares during the period. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

