Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.48.

NYSE QTWO traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -225.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average of $79.76. Q2 has a one year low of $46.12 and a one year high of $93.63.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 10,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 78,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,130.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,010,408.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,480 shares of company stock worth $7,591,628. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter valued at about $3,394,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter valued at $10,199,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Q2 by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 30,707 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 289,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 55,054 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

