Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $295.00 target price on shares of Cintas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.18.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $2.74 on Friday, reaching $268.05. 13,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,420. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $164.50 and a fifty-two week high of $277.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.85.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $536,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cintas by 55.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

