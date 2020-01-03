Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

NYSE EMR traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.43. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $77.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

