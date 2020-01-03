Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.72.

ANTM traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $299.27. 21,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,567. Anthem has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.60. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,097 shares of company stock worth $9,503,088. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2,115.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 93,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 88,893 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 79.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,761,000 after acquiring an additional 165,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5,075.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,496,000 after acquiring an additional 177,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

