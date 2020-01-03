Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.72.
ANTM traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $299.27. 21,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,567. Anthem has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.60. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,097 shares of company stock worth $9,503,088. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2,115.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 93,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 88,893 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 79.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,761,000 after acquiring an additional 165,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5,075.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,496,000 after acquiring an additional 177,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
