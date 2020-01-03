Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.76.

VMC traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $142.25. 14,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,061. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $95.31 and a one year high of $152.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.65. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.02). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,438,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,982,555,000 after purchasing an additional 179,411 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,980,000 after acquiring an additional 359,514 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,100,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,115,000 after acquiring an additional 443,451 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26,177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 926,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,261,000 after acquiring an additional 923,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 575,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,080,000 after acquiring an additional 79,590 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

