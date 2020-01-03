OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 1,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,785. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gus D. Halas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 34.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 16.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 25.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth about $454,000. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

