OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities researchers at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 1,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,785. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gus D. Halas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 34.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 16.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 25.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth about $454,000. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alphabet Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy
Alphabet Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy
Q2 Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens
Q2 Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens
Cintas Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America
Cintas Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America
Emerson Electric Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group
Emerson Electric Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group
Anthem Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI
Anthem Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI
Vulcan Materials Now Covered by Deutsche Bank
Vulcan Materials Now Covered by Deutsche Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report