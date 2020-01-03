Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $760.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $716.00.

MTD stock traded down $7.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $797.47. 4,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,636. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $754.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $737.25. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $500.74 and a one year high of $873.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.50, for a total transaction of $71,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total value of $1,920,003.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,913,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $1,596,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 136.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 9,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

