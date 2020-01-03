USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on USAC. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of NYSE USAC traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.78. 14,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.29. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.88 million. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 16.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 10.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

