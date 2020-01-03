Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 47.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on THC. ValuEngine lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 17,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $1,999,362.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,446,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,568 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Analyst Recommendations for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

