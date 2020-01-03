Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 47.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on THC. ValuEngine lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 17,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $1,999,362.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,446,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,568 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

