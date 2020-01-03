Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Now Covered by SunTrust Banks

Research analysts at SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.54% from the stock’s current price.

IART has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of IART stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,985. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Integra Lifesciences has a one year low of $42.14 and a one year high of $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,119 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,941 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

