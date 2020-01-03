AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABBV. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,131,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,871. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

