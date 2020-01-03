Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Downgraded by Stephens

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was downgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

RCII has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $28.57. 27,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,583. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $649.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 88.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,123,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,943,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,649,000 after purchasing an additional 682,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,654,000 after purchasing an additional 615,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,802,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

