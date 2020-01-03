Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HSIC. Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.65. 211,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,339. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $72.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 21,370 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,470,897.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,970,920.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $459,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,217,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,585. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $2,627,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Henry Schein by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 232,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the period.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

