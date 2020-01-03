TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Receives $44.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCF. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on shares of TCF Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Vance K. Opperman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $201,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,594.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 2,942.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,253,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,808,000 after buying an additional 2,179,873 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,239,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,550,000 after buying an additional 1,205,906 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,674,000 after buying an additional 1,074,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,172,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,379,000 after buying an additional 35,506 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,136,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,628,000 after buying an additional 281,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.36. 8,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,339. TCF Financial has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $459.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

