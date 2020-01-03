California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $671.25 Million

Brokerages expect California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) to announce sales of $671.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for California Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $703.00 million and the lowest is $639.50 million. California Resources reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that California Resources will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow California Resources.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 26,152 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRC stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 209,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 4.47. California Resources has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $30.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

