One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) Receives $4.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of One Group Hospitality in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.
STKS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. One Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $106.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.77.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in One Group Hospitality by 84.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 325,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in One Group Hospitality by 122.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in One Group Hospitality in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in One Group Hospitality in the third quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 4.79% of the company’s stock.
About One Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
