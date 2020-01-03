One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) Receives $4.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of One Group Hospitality in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

STKS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. One Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $106.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.77.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. One Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Analysts predict that One Group Hospitality will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in One Group Hospitality by 84.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 325,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in One Group Hospitality by 122.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in One Group Hospitality in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in One Group Hospitality in the third quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

