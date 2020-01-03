Brokerages Set Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target at $37.25

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNST. Sandler O’Neill cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $86,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,667.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,312,000 after purchasing an additional 424,447 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the second quarter worth about $7,190,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 15.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,319,000 after purchasing an additional 160,573 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 9.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,272,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 104,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 85.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,292,000 after buying an additional 69,430 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,574. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Renasant has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $39.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.37 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

