$52.80 Million in Sales Expected for First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report sales of $52.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.50 million and the lowest is $52.30 million. First Foundation reported sales of $50.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year sales of $210.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.00 million to $211.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $230.10 million, with estimates ranging from $227.50 million to $231.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 19.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, CFO John Michel sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 37,337 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $614,940.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in First Foundation by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Foundation by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Foundation by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFWM stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.05. 1,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,668. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.87. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

