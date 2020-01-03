Brokerages Set Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Target Price at $82.83

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. Loop Capital raised their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.42. 506,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.93. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 1,106,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $89,243,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisa Caputo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $808,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,392.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,105,051 shares of company stock valued at $169,112,718 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,150 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 732,690 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,090,000 after purchasing an additional 436,640 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,721 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $23,828,000 after purchasing an additional 46,146 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Best Buy by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 76,896 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

