Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives $55.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of FL stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $38.09. 80,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,142. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Foot Locker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,725 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 140,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 28,313 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,452 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

