Analysts Set Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) PT at $81.89

Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 437.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,826 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 147.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,159,000 after buying an additional 2,915,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,385,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,475,100,000 after buying an additional 2,012,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,967,000 after buying an additional 732,888 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 26.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,199,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,703,000 after buying an additional 459,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.79. 393,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,920. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $61.99 and a 12-month high of $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.32.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 85.58%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

