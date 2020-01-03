Coinonat (CXT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.00

Coinonat (CURRENCY:CXT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Coinonat has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Coinonat has a market cap of $1,913.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Coinonat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinonat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000166 BTC.

VULCANO (VULC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coinonat

Coinonat (CXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2017. Coinonat’s total supply is 10,123,200 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,200 coins. Coinonat’s official Twitter account is @coinonat . Coinonat’s official website is www.coinonat.org

Buying and Selling Coinonat

Coinonat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinonat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinonat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinonat using one of the exchanges listed above.

