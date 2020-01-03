Litecoin Price Tops $42.33 (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $42.33 or 0.00572768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTurk, Upbit, Altcoin Trader and OKCoin.cn. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $2.70 billion and $3.32 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011514 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010698 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000230 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,776,407 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

