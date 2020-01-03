1World (1WO) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.66 Million

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, 1World has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. 1World has a market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $11,385.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00185477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.47 or 0.01399981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024470 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00120549 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

1World Token Profile

1World launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,981,351 tokens. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

1World Token Trading

1World can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

