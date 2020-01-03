Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives $36.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLLS. BidaskClub raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth $103,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth $147,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth $171,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth $502,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLLS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.62. 2,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,483. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $756.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.88.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.51. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 446.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Research analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.