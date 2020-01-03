Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) Receives GBX 180.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 180.88 ($2.38).
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 206 ($2.71) to GBX 192 ($2.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Shore Capital dropped their price target on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded Man Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Man Group from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Man Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th.
In related news, insider Luke Ellis acquired 16,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £15,149.70 ($19,928.57).
Man Group Company Profile
Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.
Read More: How big is the FinTech market?
Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.