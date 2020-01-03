Brokerages Set RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) PT at $69.83

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RP shares. Benchmark cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get RealPage alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,870 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $6,849,440.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $64,357,899.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $1,029,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,225 shares of company stock worth $26,661,678 in the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in RealPage by 242.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in RealPage in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in RealPage in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RealPage in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in RealPage in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.45. 7,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,023. RealPage has a 1-year low of $46.33 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average is $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.19.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.