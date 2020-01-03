Brokerages Set Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) PT at $8.67

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $4.32. 468,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,571. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 383.58% and a negative net margin of 3,141.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1,560.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 275,307 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 39,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 234,360 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,158,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after buying an additional 434,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.