Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck Mobilisa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Intellicheck Mobilisa also reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck Mobilisa will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intellicheck Mobilisa.

Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Intellicheck Mobilisa stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.72. 1,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,687. Intellicheck Mobilisa has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

