ChatCoin Achieves Market Cap of $987,307.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. ChatCoin has a market cap of $987,307.00 and approximately $413,426.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinnest, LBank and OKEx. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00058988 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00085037 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,304.00 or 0.99534870 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00055878 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 103.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001830 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinnest, Huobi, BigONE, Binance, ZB.COM, EXX, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

