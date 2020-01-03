Apex (CPX) Market Cap Hits $804,535.00

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Apex has a market capitalization of $804,535.00 and $20,808.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LBank, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00017754 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003724 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 493,822,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, LBank, Switcheo Network and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

