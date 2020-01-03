Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STSA. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of STSA stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. The company had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,297. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $21.60.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($1.25). Sell-side analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,379,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,308,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

