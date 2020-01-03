$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Jernigan Capital reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jernigan Capital.

A number of research firms recently commented on JCAP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

JCAP stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.09. 7,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,205. The company has a market cap of $425.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.45. Jernigan Capital has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

In other Jernigan Capital news, CEO John A. Good purchased 6,900 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,106.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark O. Decker purchased 1,500 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,415.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,561.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,985 shares of company stock worth $197,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCAP. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 39.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 146.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 46,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jernigan Capital by 23.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

