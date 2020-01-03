Brokerages Expect T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for T2 Biosystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). T2 Biosystems posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover T2 Biosystems.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.80% and a negative net margin of 851.71%.

TTOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Svb Leerink increased their target price on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Swann set a $5.00 target price on T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in T2 Biosystems by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 23.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTOO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. 901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,339. The company has a market cap of $53.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $5.38.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

