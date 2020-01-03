-$0.47 EPS Expected for Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) will post ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.37). Otonomy posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,516.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Otonomy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,722,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 85,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Otonomy by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Otonomy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Otonomy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIC traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. 8,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,622. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.18.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

