Cannabix Technologies (CNSX:BLO) Shares Up 2.5%

Cannabix Technologies Inc (CNSX:BLO) rose 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.41, approximately 36,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 301,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.82.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile (CNSX:BLO)

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the work place in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

