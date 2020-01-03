Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Midas Gold Corp (TSE:MAX) traded up 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.70, 106,865 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 333,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.40 million and a P/E ratio of -27.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.66.

Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Midas Gold Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset is the Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

