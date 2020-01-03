Barksdale Capital (CVE:BRO) Shares Down 5.4%

Barksdale Capital Corp (CVE:BRO)’s share price traded down 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.35, 115,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 104% from the average session volume of 56,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a current ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87.

About Barksdale Capital (CVE:BRO)

Barksdale Capital Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the Americas. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property, which covers an area of approximately 5,223 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

