ZoomAway Travel (CVE:ZMA) Shares Down 5%

ZoomAway Travel Inc (CVE:ZMA) shares fell 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 277,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 450,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and a P/E ratio of -7.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08.

About ZoomAway Travel (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc provides technology and marketing platforms for hotels, golf courses, ski resorts, and other lodging and activity providers. It offers a proprietary hotel-based software that enables it to add activities, including golf reservations, ski lift tickets, spa appointments, concert tickets, tours, charters, and various modes of transportation to hotel room purchases, as well as bundles the price into one payment.

