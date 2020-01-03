Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.57

Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail Inc Series B had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.94%.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

