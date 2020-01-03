Air Canada (TSE:AC) Shares Down 4.3%

Air Canada (TSE:AC)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$46.85 and last traded at C$47.87, 697,872 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 489,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AC. CIBC increased their target price on Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.42.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.16.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.34 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 4.6599997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.17, for a total transaction of C$107,665.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$150,511.20. Also, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 10,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.18, for a total transaction of C$508,309.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$466,151.18. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,358.

About Air Canada (TSE:AC)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

